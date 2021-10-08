Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.82

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $17.65. Renren shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 161,140 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renren by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

