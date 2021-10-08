Renren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth about $205,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Renren in the second quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENN stock traded up $7.38 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

