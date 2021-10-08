Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.22

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1133170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,546 shares of company stock worth $5,927,459. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $470,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

