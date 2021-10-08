Request (REQ) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Request has a total market capitalization of $189.42 million and $5.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

