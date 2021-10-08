Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Shares Down 0.2%

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.83. 13,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 24,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $9,797,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $5,125,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

