Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.91 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

