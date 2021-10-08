Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.96.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$68.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.87. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.85 and a twelve month high of C$90.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

