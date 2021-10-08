Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 8th (AAL, ASCL, BHP, BOWL, BWNG, EDV, FRES, GEMD, HOC, MKS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 8th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

BHP Group (LON:BHP)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on the stock.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

WPP (LON:WPP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

