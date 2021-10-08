Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading Up 5.4%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 1,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSVR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

