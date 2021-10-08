Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Shares Down 4.6%

Revere Bank (LON:REVB) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.98 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62). Approximately 225,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 246,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The company has a market capitalization of £384.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.50.

In related news, insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £3,100 ($4,050.17).

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

