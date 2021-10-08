Reviewing Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) & Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments N/A -94.33% -22.88% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Bright Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 3.76 -$248.44 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Bright Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clover Health Investments and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 2 0 0 1.40 Bright Health Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 147.92%. Given Bright Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Clover Health Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

