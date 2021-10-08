Reviewing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eargo and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 225.70%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% NanoVibronix -1,068.23% -221.18% -112.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and NanoVibronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 3.72 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.72 NanoVibronix $620,000.00 66.11 -$4.33 million N/A N/A

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eargo beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

