Reviewing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $169.81 million 3.44 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.87 Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.86 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

Retail Value has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -88.60% -24.08% -12.45% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Retail Value beats Gazit Globe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

