Reviewing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% Fiserv 7.37% 10.48% 4.60%

Marin Software has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 4.10 -$14.05 million N/A N/A Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.80 $958.00 million $4.42 24.33

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marin Software and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 5 13 0 2.72

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $131.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Fiserv beats Marin Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

