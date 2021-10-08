Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

