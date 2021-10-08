Revomon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370,931.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Revomon has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $370,931.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00091100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,239.29 or 1.00341590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.13 or 0.06419662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

