RH (NYSE:RH) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of RH worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $652.48 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

