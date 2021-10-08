Richard Adcock Buys 1,930 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) CEO Richard Adcock purchased 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $17,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 1,076,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

