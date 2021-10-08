Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $185.20.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
