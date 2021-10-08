Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $185.20.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.