Richard S. Ressler Acquires 17,150 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 17,150 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,609. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $207.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.