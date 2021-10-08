Richard S. Ressler Acquires 17,150 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 17,150 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,609. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $207.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

