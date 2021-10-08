Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.65

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.65 and traded as low as C$62.14. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$62.14, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$696.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

