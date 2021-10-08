Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

TSE RCH opened at C$44.24 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.54.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

