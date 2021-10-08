Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:RCH traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$43.15. 90,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.17.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

