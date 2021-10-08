Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03. 5,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTMVF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

