Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of REPX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,940 shares of company stock worth $2,348,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

