Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

RIO opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.