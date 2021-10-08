Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 160,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 149,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Rio2 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$134.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Company Profile (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

