RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.60

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.60 and traded as high as C$22.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.08, with a volume of 733,847 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

