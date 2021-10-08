Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Hits $73,650.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $13.37 million and $73,650.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00115940 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

