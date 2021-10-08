River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $226.19

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.19 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 240.65 ($3.14). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 24,423 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.48.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.