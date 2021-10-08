RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $231.49

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.49 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 16,410 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on RM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.49. The firm has a market cap of £195.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

