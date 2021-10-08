Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 102641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

