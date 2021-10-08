Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $34,772.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,200,000 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

