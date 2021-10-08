Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

