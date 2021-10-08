RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $15.46

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 15.46, but opened at 14.40. RocketLab shares last traded at 14.51, with a volume of 79,580 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

