ROCKI (ROCKI) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $745,208.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,790.93 or 1.00648073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.14 or 0.06602249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

