Rockley Photonics (RKLY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rockley Photonics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 176.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.65

Rockley Photonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2166 8628 15987 655 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.03%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockley Photonics competitors beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

