Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 365.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

