Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.36.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B opened at C$58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.41. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.