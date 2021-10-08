Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.04

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.04 and traded as low as C$59.17. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$59.17, with a volume of 5,503 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

