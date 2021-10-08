ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $13.20 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

