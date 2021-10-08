Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 908.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

