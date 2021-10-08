Rotten (ROT) Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $255,957.93 and approximately $9,707.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 113,787,462 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

