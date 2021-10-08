Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00006146 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and $954,232.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

