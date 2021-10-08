Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$1.25

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of ATH traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$520.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

