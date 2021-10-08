Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

