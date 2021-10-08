Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $21.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.