Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $21.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.
RKT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
