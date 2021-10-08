Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.59

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$124.59 and traded as high as C$128.45. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$127.88, with a volume of 2,169,965 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2100007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,674.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

