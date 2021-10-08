Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a market cap of £131.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,490.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,440.65.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

