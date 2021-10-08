Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 6,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 108,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.